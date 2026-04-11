Vijay on road, not on mic at Karaikudi

SIVAGANGA: What was meant to be a quick dash ahead of polls in Karaikudi turned into a prolonged, chaotic roadshow that ultimately silenced Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay, as swelling crowds, traffic choke points and mounting delays pushed his campaign past the permitted window.
Arriving in Madurai around 10.30 am after departing Chennai by private flight, Vijay’s convoy soon ran into heavy congestion, with traffic slowing to a crawl up to Perungudi junction.
What followed was less a campaign transit and more a rolling spectacle — supporters on foot and vehicles swarming the convoy, sloganeering and attempting to get close to the actor-turned-politician.
Near Vandiyur toll plaza, at least a few supporters trailing the vehicle on two-wheelers lost balance and fell in quick succession, triggering brief panic. Some sustained minor injuries. In another moment reflecting the frenzy, a supporter who tried to climb onto Vijay’s campaign vehicle was pushed back by security personnel.
By the time Vijay reached the Karaikudi border at 12.50 pm, the schedule had already begun to slip. The remaining stretch to the Thevar statue — typically a 10-minute drive — stretched into an over two-hour crawl, as the convoy repeatedly stalled amid surging crowds. At one point, Vijay even mounted a bicycle, further turning the transit into a full-fledged roadshow.
Under a punishing sun, the delay took a toll on supporters waiting at the venue, with at least nine fainting as they awaited his arrival. Vijay eventually reached the venue only at 2.40 pm, missing the 2.30 pm deadline set by authorities. With no time left to address the gathering, he paid floral tributes at the Thevar statue, introduced party candidate Prabhu, and depart- ed without delivering a speech.
Police attributed the delay to uncontrolled crowd, vehicles tailing the convoy, and supporters surrounding the campaign vehicle.