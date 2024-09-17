Vijay needs national colour to survive in TN: Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said there is no space for another Dravidian party in the State, hitting out at TVK chief Vijay’s presence at Periyar Thidal.

Talking to reporters at Kamalalayam, state BJP headquarters, after celebrating PM Modi's birthday, Tamilisai said, "There is no need for another political party along the lines of DMK. In Tamil Nadu, any new party needs a national colour. I was thinking that Vijay would travel on a different path. But he disappointed us, by indicating that he will also travel in the DMK's path."

The senior BJP leader said, "They (DMK government) don’t want his (Vijay) movies to be screened and they don't want Vijay to hold a conference. So, only if he comes to the national path, he would have a great future.

Tamilisai also lashed out at the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan, saying Thirumavalavan started as a tiger was turned into a pygmy.

"Those who run the Tasmac are the sponsors of Thirumavalavan's anti-liquor conference. It will not bring any change in TN," she said.

Further, the former BJP state president informed that the BJP national high command would decide on the alliance for the 2026 Assembly elections for the State. "We are now focusing on our membership drive. One crore new members is our target," she noted.