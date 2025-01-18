Vijay must join INDIA bloc to defeat communal forces: TNCC Chief K Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: The political climate of the state turned hotter on a cold January morning after Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K Selvaperunthagai spun a massive political googly and made a public appeal to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader actor Vijay to join forces with the INDIA bloc to defeat the communal forces in the country.

Selvaperunthagai’s appeal comes a fortnight prior to the Erode East by poll and a year ahead of the crucial State Assembly polls which could see some realignment in political formations in the state, particularly in the opposition ranks.

Talking to media persons after garlanding the statue of the former party state president ‘Vazhapadi’ Ramamoorthy at R A Puram in the city, Selvaperunthagai said, “If he (Vijay) is keen on advancing the principles of secularism and defeating Hindutva forces and uprooting communalism from this land, he must join the INDIA bloc.”

He was reacting to a query on whether the Congress party wanted Vijay (TVK) to join their alliance. Referring to the speech the actor made at his party’s maiden conference in Vikravandi, Selvaperunthagai said, “It would augur well for him and the principle he stands for (if he joined the INDIA bloc). This is what I can say as a realistic Indian citizen.”

To a related query on the subject, the TNCC chief quickly added; “Neither we (TNCC) nor our national leadership have decided on that. The leader of INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin will decide on that.”

It might be worth recalling that actor Vijay, who declared the BJP and DMK as his ‘ideological’ and ‘political’ enemies, respectively, at the inaugural Vikravandi conference, has been consistently issuing statements highly critical of the Stalin led DMK regime.

Considering Vijay’s sharp critique of the incumbent regime in the state and the leadership of the DMK, Selvaperunthagai’s suggestion could at best be interpreted as an attempt to offset speculation surrounding the rumoured future electoral understanding between the TVK and AIADMK, most of which has been originating from the camp of the principal opposition party.