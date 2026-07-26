Vijay must fulfil Rs 4,500/tonne MSP promise: Cane ryots

TIRUCHY: Stating that the recent fair and remunerative price (FRP) of Rs 100 per tonne was inadequate, the sugarcane farmers on Saturday staged a protest in Thanjavur demanding Rs 4,500 per tonne MSP as per the poll promise by the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
Referring to the Union government's recent announcement of an FRP of Rs 100 per tonne, effective from October 1, 2026, to September 31, 2027, the protesting farmers said that the FRP announced by the government is inadequate as the fertiliser prices have now increased from Rs 225 to Rs 425.
Recalling Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's poll promise of Rs 4,500 per tonne MSP, the farmers said that the ruling government is yet to make any announcement regarding the price.
The farmers who assembled at a sugarcane farm in Papanasam staged a protest demanding the revised MSP of Rs 4,500 per tonne as per the promise. They also appealed to the Chief Minister to urge the central government to increase the FRP for sugarcane to compensate for the fertiliser price increase. They also demanded that the announcement regarding the MSP be made by the end of August.