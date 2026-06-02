Vijay must act as CM and not continue acting on stage, says Udhayakumar

Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes to the portrait of the late AIADMK functionary Pookadai Mahendran at Sholavandan in Madurai district, Udhayakumar said the government should explain how it intends to tackle issues such as the Mekedatu project, crop loan concerns, women's safety, power outages and drug-related offences.

"We are not asking the government to resolve all problems within 25 days. But it should tell the people what plans it has to address these issues and what protection it intends to provide to the public," he said.