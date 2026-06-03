Vijay mum in Assembly, aggressive only in scripted events: A Raja

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary A Raja on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, accusing him of lacking "constitutional morality" and accountability expected of a person holding the State's highest elected office.
Addressing reporters at Anna Arivalayam, Raja said Vijay's speech in Tiruchy was marked by political rhetoric and personal attacks rather than a discussion on governance and public issues.
"Someone occupying a constitutional position must adhere to constitutional morality and accountability. The Chief Minister's remarks were unbecoming of the office he holds," Raja said.
The DMK leader contrasted Vijay's performance in the Assembly with his public speeches, alleging that the Chief Minister appeared hesitant and restrained inside the House but adopted an aggressive tone outside.
Raja also criticised the government's handling of issues such as law and order, women's safety, electricity shortages, crop loan waiver promises, and the controversy surrounding the depiction of Thiruvalluvar at the Lok Bhavan.
Referring to Vijay's recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Raja asked what concrete assurances had been secured for Tamil Nadu and accused the Chief Minister of remaining silent on issues concerning State rights, language policy and federalism.
While asserting that the DMK would extend support to measures beneficial to Tamil Nadu, Raja said the principal opposition party would continue to question the government on administrative failures and policy decisions affecting the State.