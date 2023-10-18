Vijay Makkal Iyakkam posters in Chengalpattu went viral on Wednesday

CHENNAI: The wall posters by the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam in Chengalpattu and Maraimalai Nagar went viral on Wednesday.

Vijay's 67th movie Leo is about to be released on Thursday. The Vijay Makkal Iyakkam supporters in Chengalpattu and Maraimalai Nagar have pasted wall posters across the town. In the posters, it was mentioned that it is fine that the government did not grant permission for the early morning special show to be screened in Tamilnadu.

"Soon you will be invited as a special guest for the Swearing-in ceremony of Thalapathy Vijay when he takes oath as the CM of Tamilnadu, Joseph Vijay Ennum Naan," read the posters.

The posters were found in almost all the places in Chengalpattu and Maraimalai Nagar on Wednesday and are making rounds on social media.