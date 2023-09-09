Vijay Makkal Iyakkam concentrates on activities of women's wing

CHENNAI: Organisers of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI) on Saturday discussed about roping in more women cadres into the Iyakkam and urged the existing women wing representatives to strengthen the iyakkam with more women participants from their neighbourhood.

During an internal meeting, VMI general secretary Bussy Anand urged the women wing members to participate in the VMI blood donation camps and ensure free evening tuition centers in thier locality.

"The closed door VMI women's wing meeting organised in Panaiyur Chennai, discussed about participation of the women's wing.Bussy Anand advised the members to work in association with the public and ensure that public oriented welfare actitivities are organised once in a month. The VMI top brass also instructed the participants to conduct regular membership drives," said a VMI functionary who attended the meet.

Some of the ideas and suggestion provided to the participants include active association with public to ensure that the local residents particularly women do get the relief given by the State and national commission for women.

The VMI members should also identify beneficiaries in their areas and they should also provide legal advice to the needy women, the functionary said quoting.

The women members were also advised to be more cautious in social media and public activities and they were told to study the current political developments in the state and national level.

"Already the political buzz around Vijay says that he will step into politics in the near future. At this juncture, the signals coming from Vijay Makkal Iyakkam also emphasize his political venture and this women's wing meeting also added weightage to that perspective," said a VMI functionary.