Vijay likely to contest from Perambur, turns seat into key battleground

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Vijay is likely to contest from the Perambur Assembly constituency, a move that has already transformed the North Chennai seat into a high-voltage political battleground ahead of the upcoming elections.
According to a Maalaimalar report, with groundwork already under way, cadres of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) have begun election preparations, including setting up a campaign office near Kannadasan Nagar. Senior party leaders are expected to spearhead the campaign in the coming days.
Vijay’s decision is said to be based on the party’s strong membership presence in the constituency and its favourable demographic profile, including a sizeable Christian voter base. Party functionaries have also reportedly urged him to choose Perambur.
The development has pushed Perambur into the VIP constituency bracket, prompting election authorities and police to plan enhanced security measures.
Perambur, one of the 16 Assembly constituencies in Chennai district, is the largest by electorate size, with around 2.21 lakh voters. The constituency includes an estimated 30,000 Christian voters and over 10,000 Muslim voters, along with significant populations of Dalits, Vanniyars, Nadars, and Naidus.
Currently represented by DMK MLA RD Sekar, the constituency has been contested by the party in the last two Assembly elections, though it was earlier allotted to Left parties. The DMK has begun preparatory work, identifying locations in Kodungaiyur’s MR Nagar and on SIDCO Main Road for campaign offices, with Sekar likely to be fielded again.
The AIADMK has also initiated groundwork and is expected to set up its election offices shortly.
Traditionally witnessing direct contests between the DMK and AIADMK, the constituency is now headed for a multi-cornered fight, with TVK and Naam Tamilar Katchi entering the fray.
Perambur, comprising seven wards, is already witnessing intensified political activity, as parties fan out to mobilise voters and firm up strategies in what is shaping up to be a closely watched electoral contest.