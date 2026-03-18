Vijay likely to contest from Perambur, turns seat into key battleground

Currently represented by DMK MLA RD Sekar, the constituency has been contested by the party in the last two Assembly elections, though it was earlier allotted to Left parties. The DMK has begun preparatory work, identifying locations in Kodungaiyur’s MR Nagar and on SIDCO Main Road for campaign offices, with Sekar likely to be fielded again.

The AIADMK has also initiated groundwork and is expected to set up its election offices shortly.

Traditionally witnessing direct contests between the DMK and AIADMK, the constituency is now headed for a multi-cornered fight, with TVK and Naam Tamilar Katchi entering the fray.

Perambur, comprising seven wards, is already witnessing intensified political activity, as parties fan out to mobilise voters and firm up strategies in what is shaping up to be a closely watched electoral contest.