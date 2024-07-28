Vijay-led TVK's first conference to be held in Salem?

CHENNAI: With actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) gearing up to organize its first major party conference shortly, speculation is rife that the meet would happen in Salem, a place which has proven lucky for several political leaders who kicked off their election campaigns there, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Amid discussions over the potential location of the conference, two days ago, TVK's general secretary N Anand had visited a ground at Nalikalpatti in Salem and took stock of the area.

It may be noted that several political giants like late former chief minister J Jayalalithaa started AIADMK's campaign for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the same area. The party subsequently won 37 out of 39 seats. Late former DMDK chief Vijayakanth too had held a party conference there and was later elected as Leader of the Opposition, after the 2011 assembly elections. Recently even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a campaign in the Nalikalpatti area of Salem ahead of the recently-concluded 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

TVK party members are meanwhile keeping their fingers crossed to see if the 'Salem sentiment' would work for them as well, according to Daily Thanthi.