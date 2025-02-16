Begin typing your search...
Vijay-led TVK to hold 1st anniversary, general council meeting as separate events
TVK's first anniversary event is scheduled to be held on February 26
CHENNAI: Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has decided to hold the party's first anniversary and general council meeting as two separate events.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the TVK's first anniversary event is scheduled to be held on February 26.
Meanwhile, the party's general council will meet after all office-bearers are appointed.
