Vijay-led TVK to hold 1st anniversary, general council meeting as separate events

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|16 Feb 2025 9:17 AM IST
    Actor Vijay (Justin George)

    CHENNAI: Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has decided to hold the party's first anniversary and general council meeting as two separate events.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the TVK's first anniversary event is scheduled to be held on February 26.

    Meanwhile, the party's general council will meet after all office-bearers are appointed.

    Online Desk

