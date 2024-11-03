Vijay-led TVK opposes BJP's push for One Nation One Election; slams DMK over delayed statewide caste census

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Sunday opposed the 'One Nation One Election' proposal of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

In another resolution passed at its first executive council meeting held at the party headquarters at Panaiyur, the nascent political party also flayed the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu over the delayed state-wide caste census. It also criticised the party over not fulfilling its election promise to revert to the monthly electricity bill cycle.

Also Read: Vijay chairs TVK meeting; strategy, Tamil Nadu tour, Seeman’s barbs on agenda

The TVK functionaries also called to abolish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, and bring education back into the state list.

At the meet, the TVK unanimously adopted a total of 29 resolutions, which were announced as action plans at the recently-held party state conference in Vikravandi.

Also Read: The two inspirational women leaders whom Vijay chose as TVK's guiding spirits

The Vijay-led party also adopted a resolution condoling the deaths of six persons, five of whom died in road mishaps while on their way to the state conference, and observed a few moments of silence in their memory. Among those died were two party cadre: a youth wing leader and vice-president of TVK's Tiruchy south district unit.

Meanwhile, addressing cadres, TVK chief Vijay advised them to respond to all the criticism being levelled against it by other party leaders with valid points, and to be respectful even in their social media responses.

Also Read: For Periyar-Ambedkar-Kamaraj and against BJP, DMK: How Vijay defined TVK’s politics