Vijay chairs TVK meeting; strategy, Tamil Nadu tour, Seeman’s barbs on agenda

CHENNAI: The consultation meeting of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the first such after the maiden State conference on October 27, has begun at the party office in Panaiyur on Sunday. Party chief actor Vijay is chairing the meeting and is set to discuss the strategies and next steps to be adopted.

The meeting will focus on the plan for Vijay's statewide tour, according to a Thanthi TV report.

Another key aspect that is said to be on the agenda is about the criticisms from opposition leaders and others, including NTK chief Seeman, and how to respond to them.

Vijay is also set to consult party functionaries, including TVK general secretary N Anand and others, during the meeting and seek feedback on the TVK conference.

Ahead of the meeting, party functionaries dressed in yellow uniforms are on security duty at the meeting area.