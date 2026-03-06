Vijay-led TVK likely to come second in TN Assembly polls: Cong MP Jothimani

She also said the AIADMK is losing its relevance in India.

"As far as I am concerned, we can see that he (Vijay) has the support of the youth a lot. I definitely think there is a chance for Vijay to come to second place," she told reporters here.

On AIADMK, the Karur MP said, "It is not just that they will go to third place; this will be the last election that a party called AIADMK faces in Tamil Nadu."