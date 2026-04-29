Vijay leaves for Shirdi after Tiruchendur prayers ahead of counting day

CHENNAI: TVK chief Vijay departed for Shirdi from his Neelankarai residence on Wednesday and is set to travel by a private flight from Chennai airport.
Following the high-voltage single-phase polling for the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections across all 234 constituencies on last Thursday, political leaders have begun taking short breaks. Among them, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party chief Vijay has been on a spiritual spree.
After a brief visit to the Murugan temple in Tiruchendur early Tuesday morning aboard a private jet, Vijay returned to Chennai. Continuing his temple run, the TVK leader departed from Chennai’s old airport terminal on Wednesday at 11:10 am, flying privately to Shirdi. He is expected to offer prayers at the renowned Sai Baba temple and return to Chennai either late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.