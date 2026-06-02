Vijay in admin crash course, State in limbo: Edappadi

CHENNAI: Questioning the functioning of the TVK-led State government, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday asked whether Chief Minister Joseph Vijay was undergoing a "six-month crash course" to run the administration and whether the people of Tamil Nadu should continue to suffer until then.
Even as he assured the cadre that all necessary steps were being taken to help the party recover from the current crisis, the AIADMK chief alleged that the State is in a deep crisis due to failures in law and order, claiming that Vijay's priorities are elsewhere. Palaniswami cited the recent murder of a 23-year-old man in Tondiarpet and asked whether questioning the sale of ganja in the State had become punishable by death.
Referring to reports that the youth was beaten to death after raising concerns over ganja circulation, Palaniswami said the incident reflected the deteriorating law and order situation under the present regime.
He also took exception to the Chief Minister's recent remarks in Tiruchy that officials had been appointed to address governance issues. Pointing out that the same bureaucracy serves under successive governments, Palaniswami said the problem lay not with officials but with the leadership.
"The Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, is not ready to take responsibility for law and order," he alleged.
Palaniswami further criticised the reported postponement of the launch of the 'Singappenn Force', an initiative announced for women's safety. He alleged that all arrangements for the launch had been completed last week, but the programme was cancelled at the last minute as the Chief Minister chose to attend a family function.
Referring to reports of the arrest of two TVK functionaries in connection with an alleged gang rape case near Thoothukudi, he asked how many ruling party office-bearers had been arrested in serious criminal cases during the past three weeks.
Stepping up his attack, Palaniswami described the dispensation as a "fake horse government" and alleged that the Chief Minister continued to function like a "reel hero" by delivering only punch dialogues instead of addressing pressing governance issues.
Urging the Chief Minister to come out of what he termed an "imaginary world", the AIADMK leader said maintaining law and order was the primary responsibility of any government and demanded that the administration act decisively to restore public confidence.
Meanwhile, Palaniswami appealed to the party functionaries working at various levels not to be discouraged by the present ordeal facing the AIADMK. "Victory and defeat come and go. The party will not be disheartened by defeat. The party will soon recover from this situation and achieve a great victory in the upcoming elections," Palaniswami said in a statement.
He recalled that the party founder, late MG Ramachandra, had faced various betrayals and achieved success since the day he started the AIADMK. "Amma"(late J Jayalalithaa), also faced various betrayals and led the party to the path of victory.
"I have assumed the responsibility of the party's general secretary and have been working day and night, facing hardship and betrayals," he said.
"While the party won 47 seats in the recently concluded elections, some people, after enjoying various positions in the party, are now engaged in activities to destroy the party," Palaniswami said, adding, "Their intentions will never come true."
Senior leaders of the AIADMK, meanwhile, took a cue from the party chief to target the TVK regime and Chief Minister Vijay. Former minister RB Udhayakumar on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister Vijay, alleging that he had failed to spell out his government's plans to address key issues facing the State.
"Vijay should stop behaving like an actor and start speaking as the Chief Minister," Udhayakumar said.
Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes to the portrait of the late AIADMK functionary Pookadai Mahendran at Sholavandan in Madurai district, Udhayakumar said the government should explain how it intends to tackle issues such as the Mekedatu project, crop loan concerns, women's safety, power outages and drug-related offences.
"We are not asking the government to resolve all problems within 25 days. But it should tell the people what plans it has to address these issues and what protection it intends to provide to the public," he said.
Udhayakumar also questioned Vijay's political track record before assuming office and accused him of repeatedly criticising the AIADMK.
Alleging that Vijay was attempting to belittle the party, he warned that continued attacks on the AIADMK would only strengthen its cadre base.