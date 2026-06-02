Vijay in admin crash course, State in limbo: Edappadi

Even as he assured the cadre that all necessary steps were being taken to help the party recover from the current crisis, the AIADMK chief alleged that the State is in a deep crisis due to failures in law and order, claiming that Vijay's priorities are elsewhere. Palaniswami cited the recent murder of a 23-year-old man in Tondiarpet and asked whether questioning the sale of ganja in the State had become punishable by death.

Referring to reports that the youth was beaten to death after raising concerns over ganja circulation, Palaniswami said the incident reflected the deteriorating law and order situation under the present regime.