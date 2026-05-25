Vijay govt should come out of celebratory mode: BJP attacks TVK administration over crime surge

CHENNAI: The BJP on Monday stepped up its attack on the ruling TVK-led coalition government in Tamil Nadu, saying the Vijay administration should “come out of celebratory mode” and confront the worsening law and order situation in the State following a series of murders and sexual assault cases involving minors.
The sharp criticism from the opposition party came after the murder of a boy near the Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai and fresh reports of sexual assault cases from Villupuram and southern districts.
BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran termed the Madurai killing shocking and demanded strict punishment for those responsible. In a statement, he alleged that people in Tamil Nadu were now beginning each day with fear over reports of murders and crimes against women and children.
Targeting Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Nainar said the government had failed to address the very law and order concerns it had raised against the previous DMK regime during the election campaign. “Only the government has changed, while the sufferings continue,” he said.
The BJP leader also referred to the recent sexual assault and murder of a minor girl near Coimbatore and the reported assault on an 11-year-old girl near Marakkanam in Villupuram district, accusing the government of showing little urgency in tackling crimes against children.
Former BJP state president K Annamalai echoed similar concerns and said the State government was yet to emerge from its celebratory mode and face the realities unfolding on the ground. Sharing a video purportedly showing blood stains from the Madurai crime scene, he alleged that drug peddlers, sexual offenders and murderers have a free pass in Tamil Nadu.
Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan condemned the reported sexual assault and murder of a school student in Vilathikulam and called for stringent punishment for those involved. She urged the government to review the effectiveness of existing women and child safety mechanisms and asked ministers and officials to respond with greater accountability and sensitivity.