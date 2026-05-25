Vijay govt should come out of celebratory mode: BJP attacks TVK administration over crime surge

The sharp criticism from the opposition party came after the murder of a boy near the Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai and fresh reports of sexual assault cases from Villupuram and southern districts.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran termed the Madurai killing shocking and demanded strict punishment for those responsible. In a statement, he alleged that people in Tamil Nadu were now beginning each day with fear over reports of murders and crimes against women and children.

Targeting Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Nainar said the government had failed to address the very law and order concerns it had raised against the previous DMK regime during the election campaign. “Only the government has changed, while the sufferings continue,” he said.