Vijay Govt focusing on arrests instead of governance: BJP

Talking to reporters at the airport here, Tamilisai alleged that the government was functioning in a biased manner and selectively targeting voices critical of the administration.

“I strongly condemn the arrest of YouTuber Maridhas. During the election campaign, Chief Minister Vijay had spoken against arresting those who criticised the government. But the present government is acting selectively,” she said.

Referring to the missing hard disks from the Electricity Department, Tamilisai said the matter had now been transferred to the CB-CID for investigation. “Instead of correcting unresolved issues from the previous year with a long-term vision, the government is focusing on arrest actions within a month of assuming office. This deserves strong condemnation,” she said.