Vijay Govt focusing on arrests instead of governance: BJP

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday mounted a sharp attack on the C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government over the arrest of YouTuber Maridhas and the disappearance of hard disks from the TNPDCL, accusing the ruling dispensation of prioritising arrests over governance.
Talking to reporters at the airport here, Tamilisai alleged that the government was functioning in a biased manner and selectively targeting voices critical of the administration.
“I strongly condemn the arrest of YouTuber Maridhas. During the election campaign, Chief Minister Vijay had spoken against arresting those who criticised the government. But the present government is acting selectively,” she said.
Referring to the missing hard disks from the Electricity Department, Tamilisai said the matter had now been transferred to the CB-CID for investigation. “Instead of correcting unresolved issues from the previous year with a long-term vision, the government is focusing on arrest actions within a month of assuming office. This deserves strong condemnation,” she said.
The BJP leader also criticised ministers for issuing conflicting statements on the implementation of the Waqf Amendment Act and accused the government of moving away from its secular claims. “They speak of secularism, but the government is increasingly functioning with a religious bias and anti-Hindu approach,” she alleged.
Citing the Tirupparankundram deepam lighting issue, Tamilisai claimed that even court directions were being disregarded.
On allegations that Maridhas had made objectionable remarks against a woman minister, Tamilisai said she did not support such comments. “Whoever speaks inappropriately about a woman minister is wrong,” she added.