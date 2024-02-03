Vijay fielded to facilitate BJP's growth in TN: Kovai Sathyan

CHENNAI: Coming as the first charge against the one-day-old Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) of actor Vijay, AIADMK Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan on Saturday said that the desperate attempt of BJP to grow in Tamil Nadu is clearly evident and Vijay has executed it.

While speaking to media persons on Vijay's political entry, Kovai Sathyan said after AIADMK split with BJP, the party has attempted to field a movie star for its growth like how the party forced actor Rajinikanth in the past.

Additionally, when asked about the noticeable success of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam in local body elections, he said, "Politics is not a movie and people can differentiate between the movie world and real life. He also said that from the movie world barring our founder MGR and Amma (Jayalalithaa), no one else has succeeded in TN politics.

The failure list of actors in politics is exhaustive which includes Vijayakanth, Sarathkumar and Kamal Haasan, he said adding he believes Vijay too will end up in the list.