Rejecting the allegations of Agama violations, the minister said the government had sought an explanation from the performers. He condemned Sekarbabu’s reported description of singers Pushpavanam Kuppusamy, Velmurugan and child artiste Diya as street entertainers, saying it reflected a landlord mentality and insulted folk artistes.

Ramesh accused the DMK of repeatedly looking down upon performers, recalling similar remarks directed at former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran and CM Vijay. He questioned why the same artistes had not faced such criticism when they performed during the previous regime.

Turning the attack on the DMK, Ramesh alleged that temple land worth Rs 50 crore in Srirangam had been transferred for use as a party office during the previous regime. He said the present government had uncovered the alleged irregularity and taken action, including arresting those involved.

Warning that further lapses would invite action, the minister said the government expected performers to exercise greater care during temple festivals.