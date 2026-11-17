CHENNAI: Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister S Ramesh on Tuesday (November 17) said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay did not approve of public displays of praise, as he defended the Tiruchendur Soorasamharam celebrations against allegations of Agama violations and accused former minister PK Sekarbabu of denigrating folk artistes.
The controversy erupted during the November 15 celebrations at the Subramaniya Swamy Temple, when those providing live commentary and performing devotional songs raised the traditional ‘Arohara’ chant for Lord Murugan before extending it to Vijay and Ramesh. The episode triggered criticism, with Sekarbabu alleging that temple traditions had been violated and the festival had been turned into a spectacle for social media reels.
Talking to reporters here, Ramesh said the singers had explained their actions and assured the government that they would exercise caution in future. “Neither the Chief Minister nor we like such praise. Vijay himself would not approve of it. We have conveyed this to the singers, who have assured us that they will be more careful hereafter,” he said.
Rejecting the allegations of Agama violations, the minister said the government had sought an explanation from the performers. He condemned Sekarbabu’s reported description of singers Pushpavanam Kuppusamy, Velmurugan and child artiste Diya as street entertainers, saying it reflected a landlord mentality and insulted folk artistes.
Ramesh accused the DMK of repeatedly looking down upon performers, recalling similar remarks directed at former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran and CM Vijay. He questioned why the same artistes had not faced such criticism when they performed during the previous regime.
Turning the attack on the DMK, Ramesh alleged that temple land worth Rs 50 crore in Srirangam had been transferred for use as a party office during the previous regime. He said the present government had uncovered the alleged irregularity and taken action, including arresting those involved.
Warning that further lapses would invite action, the minister said the government expected performers to exercise greater care during temple festivals.