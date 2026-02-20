Vijay demands Minister Nehru’s exit after HC orders DVAC probe in Rs 1,020 Cr case

Responding to the court’s direction, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had long ago exposed the Rs 1,020 crore corruption in the Municipal Administration department and recommended action against the Minister.

“But the DMK government, which thrives on hollow publicity, chose to ignore the evidence placed by the ED and instead allowed the roots of corruption to spread wider,” Vijay said in a statement.

He said the High Court had now shaken the very top of a government that is more focused on political manoeuvres and electoral calculations than governance.