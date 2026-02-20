Vijay demands Minister Nehru’s exit after HC orders DVAC probe in Rs 1,020 Cr case

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Vijay on Friday stepped up his attack on the DMK government hours after the Madras High Court directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to register a case against Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru and his associates in connection with an alleged cash-for-jobs scam.
Responding to the court’s direction, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had long ago exposed the Rs 1,020 crore corruption in the Municipal Administration department and recommended action against the Minister.
“But the DMK government, which thrives on hollow publicity, chose to ignore the evidence placed by the ED and instead allowed the roots of corruption to spread wider,” Vijay said in a statement.
He said the High Court had now shaken the very top of a government that is more focused on political manoeuvres and electoral calculations than governance.
“The court has held that there is prima facie material in the evidence submitted by the Enforcement Directorate regarding the corruption allegations against the Municipal Administration Minister and has directed that a case be registered immediately,” Vijay said.
Calling it a major embarrassment for Chief Minister M K Stalin’s government, he said the ruling added to a series of corruption allegations confronting the regime.
“The DMK government, already facing charges of a Rs 1,000 crore scam in TASMAC, now stands accused of a Rs 1,020 crore scam in the Municipal Administration department. Every corruption trail unravelled by the Enforcement Directorate runs into thousands of crores,” he alleged.
Vijay demanded that the Minister either resign voluntarily or be removed from office without delay.
“If the government has any moral responsibility left, it must ask the Minister to step down. Failing that, he should be dismissed,” he said, adding that the people were waiting to deliver their verdict in the upcoming election.