Vijay can succeed in politics if he… Kanimozhi’s advice to TVK leader

CHENNAI: Just as he made a mark in Tamil cinema to emerge as one of the biggest box office draws in the country, popular actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder-president Vijay would succeed in politics as well if he works with the same hard work and dedication, said senior DMK leader Kanimozhi here on Sunday.

The ruling DMK's deputy general secretary was responding to a question during a rapid fire round at the Suya Sakthi Award ceremony in Chetpet.

Noting that she and her family knew the actor-turned-politician’s family since her childhood, Kanimozhi said, "He is a very big and popular star. He should tread the political path with the same clarity and diligence like he did in his film career. This is my advice to Vijay," she said while answering a question about Vijay's entry into politics.

Not being stingy in her words of appreciation for political rivals, Kanimozhi was equally appreciative of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, though the latter was the arch rival of her late father, M Karunanidhi, and also her stepbrother and present Chief Minister MK Stalin.

"She will forever be remembered for her character of not being afraid of anything," the Thoothukudi MP said in response to a question.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom her party and others from the Dravidian stock love to hate, would be appreciated by the people of the State if he allotted sufficient and due funds to Tamil Nadu, she replied to another question.

When the questions moved to the members of her family who are in politics, Kanimozhi said that Stalin would always be her beloved brother, and that Udhayanidhi Stalin would remain as a constant in Tamil Nadu political landscape, someone the opposition parties should be prepared to face in the years to come.

She had the audience in splits when she described her late father Karunanidhi as an “angry bird”.

Earlier, Kanimozhi received the Suya Shakthi 2024 Award for being a ‘high achieving woman in public life’.