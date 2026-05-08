Vijay calls on TN Governor to stake claim; swearing-in tomorrow at 11 am

CHENNAI: TVK chief Vijay, buoyed by support from the Left parties, IUML and VCK, on Friday called on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan here to stake claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu.
The actor-politician submitted letters of support to the Governor during the meeting and is expected to be formally invited to form the government ahead of the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for 11 am on Saturday. He later visited the CPI state headquarters to thank party leaders for their support.
Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which emerged as the single largest party in the April 23 Assembly election, won 108 seats in the 234-member House. However, Vijay will have to resign from one of the two constituencies he contested and won, as per Election Commission norms.
The Congress had earlier extended support to TVK with its five MLA-elects. On Friday evening, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML also backed Vijay’s bid to form the government. CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML have two MLA-elects each.
With the latest support, TVK’s effective strength now stands at 120 in the 234-member Assembly, past the magic number of 118 legislators required for a simple majority.