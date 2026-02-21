Vijay appoints state, district election observers across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Saturday appointed State-level and district-level election observers across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, intensifying the party’s preparations ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls.
In a statement, Vijay named N Anand, K A Sengottaiyan and Aadhav Arjuna as State election observers, entrusting them with supervising organisational work and monitoring poll preparedness across regions. Separate district-level observers have been appointed for all 38 revenue districts and Puducherry to coordinate grassroots activities and ensure streamlined execution of election plans.
The party said the observers would function in coordination with the headquarters’ central war room and oversee constituency-level structures, booth committees and voter outreach mechanisms. They have been tasked with reviewing ground-level issues, strengthening cadre mobilisation and submitting periodic reports to the leadership.
“These appointments are aimed at ensuring disciplined, transparent and effective election work at every level,” Vijay said, calling upon party functionaries to work in unity and uphold organisational integrity.
According to the release, the observers will also liaise with constituency in-charges and monitor campaign preparedness in both urban and rural segments. Further structural appointments are expected in the coming weeks.