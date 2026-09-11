Vijay-Ajith combo on cards as CM visits Britain on investment trip

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay left for a week-long visit to Britain on Thursday, his maiden foreign trip since assuming office, with a visit to the Silverstone Motor Racing Circuit scheduled as part of his itinerary.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the State government said the Chief Minister was scheduled to visit the Silverstone Motor Racing Circuit in Britain.
During his visit, the Chief Minister will review the design of the racing circuit, safety features and best practices in maintaining the facility on a commercial basis.
The Chief Minister announced in the State Assembly the creation of a world-class Motor Sports City. To realise the announcement, he is scheduled to visit the Silverstone Racing Circuit.
During his visit, he may meet actor Ajith Kumar, who is participating in a racing event on Saturday.
"An important objective of his foreign trip is also to attract investments in sunrise sectors such as electric vehicle manufacturing, Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and electronics. This will create a large number of employment opportunities," the State government said.
The State government also said that the Chief Minister's trip would aim to strengthen relations with British companies that have long operated in the State.
"After the implementation of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between India and Britain, Tamil Nadu is also one of the foremost states in exporting various goods. The Chief Minister's visit to Britain will further enhance cooperation on new investments and technical support under the CETA," it said.
After completing his visit to Britain, the Chief Minister will return to Chennai on September 17. Minister for Public Works and Sports Development Aadhav Arjuna and other officials accompanied him.