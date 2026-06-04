Vijay achieved what Moopanar couldn't: Durai Vaiko

CHENNAI: MDMK principal secretary and Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko on Thursday said that a political party risks losing its distinct identity if it contests elections under another party’s symbol.
Speaking to the media in Coimbatore, Durai Vaiko said the MDMK had contested under the DMK’s rising sun symbol in past elections out of compulsion, to avoid any strain within the alliance.
“The MDMK has been in alliance with the DMK for the last ten years. We did not want to create any controversy during elections, so we contested under the DMK’s symbol,” he said.
Emphasising the importance of party identity, he said a political organisation’s recognition is closely tied to its flag and symbol. “In my view, a party should not contest elections in another party’s symbol, as it weakens its distinct identity,” he added.
On political alignments, Durai Vaiko said any decision regarding extending support to the ruling TVK would be taken only by the party’s general council. He also described Chief Minister Vijay as having brought about a political transformation that leaders such as GK Moopanar, Vaiko, and Vijayakant had been unable to achieve.
He added that coalition governments should be welcomed as they ensure greater accountability and balanced governance.
On law and order, the MDMK leader expressed hope that the government would take effective steps to curb drug abuse and strengthen public safety in the State. “Only three weeks have passed since the TVK government came to power. It should be given adequate time to address administrative shortcomings,” he said.