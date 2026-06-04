Vijay achieved what Moopanar couldn't: Durai Vaiko

Speaking to the media in Coimbatore, Durai Vaiko said the MDMK had contested under the DMK’s rising sun symbol in past elections out of compulsion, to avoid any strain within the alliance.

“The MDMK has been in alliance with the DMK for the last ten years. We did not want to create any controversy during elections, so we contested under the DMK’s symbol,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of party identity, he said a political organisation’s recognition is closely tied to its flag and symbol. “In my view, a party should not contest elections in another party’s symbol, as it weakens its distinct identity,” he added.