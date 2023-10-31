Vigilance Awareness Week programmes of Southern Railway begin in Madurai

MADURAI: Vigilance Awareness Week programmes commenced in Madurai on Monday. Sharad Srivastava , Divisional Railway Manager administered the integrity pledge to officers and the staff at the Divisional Office to mark start of the programme in Southern Railway’s Madurai Division.

The pledge was also administered at stations and other field units.

This year, the Vigilance Awareness Week is being held on the theme ‘Say no to Corruption; Commit to the Nation’.

The objective of the programme is to bring alertness against corruption amongst the public.

Awareness programmes, seminars, walkathons, ticket checking drives, complaints redressal camps, competitions for staff and students of schools and colleges would be conducted during this week, sources said.