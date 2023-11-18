Vigil up in Coimbatore border areas after Maoist infiltration alert

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore police have deployed armed police in 14 interstate check posts in the district that shares borders with Kerala to prevent infiltration of Maoists.

The move came following an intelligence reports warning the possibility of extremists making their way into Tamil Nadu. The round the clock vigil is enhanced in check posts including Walayar, Anaikatti, Velanthavalam and Meenatchipuram.

“A total of 160 cops have been deployed, of which 90 police personnel are armed with guns,” said a senior police official. Meanwhile, Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati chaired a meeting with Superintendent of Police V Badrinarayanan and officials from the intelligence wing at the collector office on Friday. The collector directed the police to enhance monitoring in forest areas too. All vehicles including passengers in buses entering Coimbatore from the neighbouring state were thoroughly checked.

“Villagers from tribal settlements were also advised to inform police, if they come across any suspicious persons. Also, the pharmacies located in the state borders were asked to inform if anyone purchases medicines for serious wounds. It is suspected that some extremists have escaped with injuries during a gun battle with police in Kerala,” said a cop.

Similarly, the Nilgiris police have been on an alert mode by intensifying checks in borders to prevent infiltration of extremists.