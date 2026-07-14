Vietnam boat tragedy: Bodies of Tamil Nadu victims arrive in Coimbatore, Tiruchy

Fifteen Indian tourists, including 10 from Tamil Nadu, were killed when a tourist boat capsized in Vietnam earlier this week.

The bodies of Senthil Kumar from Dharmapuri district, Muruga Prabhu Arumugam from near Palani, and Sridhar Sundararajan of Salem were flown to Bengaluru before being brought to Coimbatore on a connecting flight.

Revenue Department officials paid floral tributes to the deceased at Coimbatore airport before handing over the bodies to their families. The mortal remains were then transported to their hometowns in ambulances.