Vietnam boat tragedy: Bodies of Tamil Nadu victims arrive in Coimbatore, Tiruchy

COIMBATORE/TIRUCHY: The bodies of six persons from Tamil Nadu who lost their lives in the boat tragedy in Vietnam were flown to Coimbatore on Tuesday (July 14) before being taken to their native places in ambulances.
Fifteen Indian tourists, including 10 from Tamil Nadu, were killed when a tourist boat capsized in Vietnam earlier this week.
The bodies of Senthil Kumar from Dharmapuri district, Muruga Prabhu Arumugam from near Palani, and Sridhar Sundararajan of Salem were flown to Bengaluru before being brought to Coimbatore on a connecting flight.
Revenue Department officials paid floral tributes to the deceased at Coimbatore airport before handing over the bodies to their families. The mortal remains were then transported to their hometowns in ambulances.
Scenes of grief unfolded at the airport as family members received the bodies of their loved ones, who had left for a holiday but returned home in coffins.
The kin of the victims received the bodies, which reached Tiruchy by road, while political leaders paid tributes to the mortal remains on Tuesday.
Among the bodies of 10 victims from Tamil Nadu, which were sent to Chennai and Coimbatore from Mumbai, three bodies of N Balaji, Siva Azhagurajan and A Sheikh Abdulla, which reached Coimbatore airport, were sent to Tiruchy by road, and handed over to the family members.
The family members expressed gratitude to the state and union governments for the prompt steps in bringing back the bodies to their places without any delay.