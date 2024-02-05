Vietjet eyes gain as Vietnam tourism booms

TIRUCHY: As Vietnam has become an emerging tourism destination in Southeast Asia, the introduction of Vietjet Airways from Tiruchy Airport on November 2 has picked up and more than 80 per cent of seats are booked every day to Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietjet presently operates three services a week and is expected to increase the service from the month of April.

Most of the tourists from India who normally opt for Thailand, now, have started choosing Vietnam for its affordability. Those who visited Vietnam recently were charmed by the nation’s pretty diverse landscapes, stunning silent beaches, mountainous rice terraces, and vibrant cities.

The prime tourist attractions in Vietnam include Hoi An Ancient Town, Halong Bay, Cu Chi Tunnels, Marble Mountains, and Notre Dame Cathedral in Saigon and the tourist flow has been increasing year by year.

According to the Vietnam Tourism Department, more than 10 million people have visited the country in 2023.

Meanwhile, there are many Tamil diasporas in Vietnam, and also youth from Tamil Nadu have been working in major cities like Ho Chi Minh in the leather, ornaments, hosiery, blankets, and IT industries. The Tiruchy-Ho Chi Minh City service has become a boon for these people.

This apart, Vietnam has become the best choice for a break journey for those who travel to Singapore.