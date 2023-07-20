Vidiyala, Mudiyala complaint box will accompany Annamalai during his padayatra

CHENNAI: A complaint box will accompany Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai, who is all set to take out a 'padayatra' in the state from Rameswaram on July 28.

Addressing the reporters, senior BJP leader and former Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan said that the people with grievances can drop a letter when the 'padayatra' reaches their place.

Asked when the action would be taken for the grievance letters received in the complaint box, Radhakrishnan replied that irrespective of whether the BJP was in power or not, the party would put pressure on the state machinery to ensure that the public grievances are attended.

Taking a dig at the ruling DMK's slogan 'Vidiyal Arasu', the BJP had coined the complaint box with the theme 'Vidiyala, Mudiyala'.

"Annamalai is leading the yatra with the idea of bringing a clean, honest and corruption-free government to Tamil Nadu. The goal is to form the Modi government for the third time. When the yatra is completed, there will be a great turning point in Tamil Nadu politics. It is a political breakthrough pilgrimage. The yatra will create a renaissance to replace DMK's misrule. Our NDA alliance will win all 39 seats in the state, " Pon Radhakrishnan said.

Further, the former union minister dismissed the allegations and said that this is not the yatra to show off Annamalai's strength.

"It is not a yatra to show the strength of BJP, Annamalai or the weakness of other parties. We need to reach out to the public. That is the main goal of the yatra, " he added.

Commenting on the reports that PM Modi may contest from Tamil Nadu, the senior BJP leader said that people and party workers may want Prime Minister Modi to contest in all the 543 lok sabha constituencies. But, the BJP leadership will decide the Prime Minister's Lok Sabha seat.

The padayatra has twin objectives which is to expose the corruption of the state government and to highlight the contributions of the Union government led by Prime Minister Nareandra Modi to Tamil Nadu.

Yatra will feature street corner meetings, 11 public rallies, grama sabha meetings, five mega women conclaves, interaction with farmers and others.

A medical van under the name 'Nadamadum Maruthuva Mugam', will also travel with Annamalai for free medical check-up camps to the people. Annamalai and his team would collect the soil during the yatra to set up a statue for Tamil Annai.

Subsequently, the BJP veteran H Raja said that the people of Tamil Nadu are in the mood against DMK's hate politics and corruption.

"Beyond peripheral issues, the yatra will get overwhelming support and welcome. Every day hundreds of people join the BJP from DMK, " he added.

BJP leaders Vanathi Srinivasan, VP Duraisamy, Nainar Nagendran, KS Narendran and Amar Prasad Reddy were present on the occasion.