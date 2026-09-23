Vidiyal XI Tamil-first program for Class 11 students writing JEE, NEET

The programme combines live classes with instant doubt-solving support, live quizzes, more than 500 assignments and over 100 practice tests. It also includes part and full-length exams, performance analysis based on test scores, handwritten study notes and a dedicated Telegram group for interaction with teachers.

According to Vedantu, the programme is aimed at helping students avoid the accumulation of backlogs during class 11, when they begin transitioning from school-level studies to competitive examination preparation. Regular assessments are intended to help students identify areas of weakness and work on them before entering class 12.

The company said that the Tamil-first approach was intended to reduce language-related barriers and enable students to focus more closely on conceptual learning and application. As part of its academic pathway, Vedantu also provides high-performing JEE students with an opportunity to progress to its merit-based Eklavya batch, which focuses on JEE Advanced preparation.