Video of Australian Malayali allegedly manhandled by TN traffic police over one-way violation goes viral

CHENNAI: A video showing an Australian Malayali citizen allegedly being manhandled by Tamil Nadu Traffic Police during a dispute over a one-way traffic violation has gone viral on social media. The video was shared by an X user, who alleged that the man’s shirt was torn during the incident.
According to the post accompanying the video, the individual was allegedly stopped for violating one-way traffic rules, while government buses and two-wheelers were seen using the same road without facing similar action. The X user questioned whether traffic rules were being enforced selectively and demanded accountability from the authorities.
The viral post has sparked discussions among social media users, with several questioning the alleged conduct of the police personnel and calling for a clarification into the incident.
However, the exact location, circumstances leading to the confrontation, and the response of the Traffic Police are yet to be officially confirmed. Further details are awaited.