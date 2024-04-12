Video content linking Lyca with drug haul removed, says 'Savukku' Shankar before MHC

CHENNAI: Popular YouTuber and political commentator 'Savukku' Shankar submitted before the Madras High Court that the video content linking Lyca Productions private limited with a drug haul was removed from the YouTube in compliance with the court order.

Justice C V Karthikeyan heard the petition moved by Lyca restraining Shankar from making or posting any derogatory statements against the production company.

The counsel appeared for Shankar submitted that the alleged derogatory video was removed from the social media platform.

After the submission the judge directed Shankar to file an affidavit to the petition and posted the matter to June 13.

Further, the interim injunction restraining Shankar from making any derogatory comments or statements against Lyca was also extended till the next date of hearing.

Counsel representing Lyca submitted that in a recent interview on YouTube, Shankar made a statement that every penny of the product company is from drug dealing and using the special camps for drug trafficking.

Lyca is a reputed mobile operator in London without any evidence or documents the respondent airing defamatory statements, submitted the counsel.

It was also submitted that Shankar defamed the Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal made a deal with Lyca to promote his daughter in film industry.

After hearing the contentions of Lyca, Justice N Sathish Kumar on March 19,

observed that considering the statement made by Shankar, it'll have serious impact on Lyca, if it allowed to be continue will cause irreparable damage to the plaintiff.

Further, the judge directed Shankar to deposit the revenue of the particular YouTube interview to the credit of the Court till the disposal of the suit and issued interim injunction restraining Shankar from making any defamatory statements against Lyca.