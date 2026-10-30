Victims should not be re-victimised by judicial process, says Chief Justice Dharmadhikari

CHENNAI: Victims should not be re-victimised during investigations and court proceedings, said High Court Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari on Friday, after inaugurating a two-day national conference on ‘Victim Justice: Issues and Challenges’ at the University of Madras.
Speaking at the event, he said that the criminal justice system had traditionally focused on courts, the State and offenders, while victims, who were at the centre of the justice process, had not received adequate attention.
“In a modern democracy, justice should not be limited to punishing offenders but must also ensure the rights, protection and rehabilitation of victims,” he said, highlighting the evolution of the criminal justice system. “Secondary victimisation is preventable during investigations and judicial proceedings.”
The Chief Justice also referred to measures taken to strengthen judicial infrastructure, including witness protection schemes and special facilities for vulnerable witnesses. Stressing the need for better coordination between the police and judiciary, he added, “If both institutions worked with humanity and compassion, courts will become places that offered victims hope and comfort rather than fear. The conference will deliberate on several key issues, including the need to change the attitude of the police, protect the rights of marginalised communities and address challenges arising from cybercrime.”
Dharmadhikari also emphasised the need to create greater awareness of victims’ rights, adding that the public should raise its voice on behalf of those unaware of their rights.
The conference, being held on October 30 and 31, is jointly organised by the Department of Criminology, University of Madras, and the Department of Cyber Law and Justice and Digital Forensics of the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University. Former judge P Jothimani, members of the Vice-Chancellor’s Convenor Committee and the Registrar of the University of Madras were among those present at the inaugural event.