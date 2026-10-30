Victims should not be re-victimised by judicial process, says Chief Justice Dharmadhikari

Speaking at the event, he said that the criminal justice system had traditionally focused on courts, the State and offenders, while victims, who were at the centre of the justice process, had not received adequate attention.

“In a modern democracy, justice should not be limited to punishing offenders but must also ensure the rights, protection and rehabilitation of victims,” he said, highlighting the evolution of the criminal justice system. “Secondary victimisation is preventable during investigations and judicial proceedings.”

The Chief Justice also referred to measures taken to strengthen judicial infrastructure, including witness protection schemes and special facilities for vulnerable witnesses. Stressing the need for better coordination between the police and judiciary, he added, “If both institutions worked with humanity and compassion, courts will become places that offered victims hope and comfort rather than fear. The conference will deliberate on several key issues, including the need to change the attitude of the police, protect the rights of marginalised communities and address challenges arising from cybercrime.”