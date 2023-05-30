Victims of Arikomban get relief

MADURAI: Minister for Rural Development I Periyasamy along with the Minister of Forests M. Mathiventhan met Palraj, who is under treatment in Theni Government Medical College Hospital at Kanavilakku in the district, after being attacked by elephant Arikomban in Cumbum on Sunday morning.

The Ministers inquired about the health of the victim and consoled his family in the hospital in the late evening of Sunday. Both the Ministers handed over a compensation of Rs 50,000 to the victim’s family in the form of cheque. The Ministers also provided a compensation of Rs 20,000 to the owner of an auto-rickshaw that was attacked by the tusker in Cumbum on Saturday.

N Ramakrishnan, Cumbum MLA, A Maharajan, Andipatti MLA, K.S. Saravanan, Periyakulam MLA, Thanga Tamilselvan, former MLA, Theni Collector RV Shajeevana, Dean of Theni Government Medical College, AL Meenakshi Sundaram and others were present.