Vice President Radhakrishnan pays tributes to Rani Velu Nachiyar, visits Sowmyanarayana Perumal Temple in Tamil Nadu

The Vice President said that Rani Velu Nachiyar’s bravery and sacrifices are being celebrated across the country.

He added that Rani Nachiyar's life and legacy will guide the nation in its journey towards Viksit Bharat.

He also interacted with the descendants of Veeramangai Rani Velu Nachiyar.

At another event, the Vice President paid floral tributes to Raja Muthu Vijaya Raghunatha Sasivarna Periya Udaya Thevar at Sivaganga Palace.

Radhakrishnan also visited the Sowmyanarayana Perumal Temple in Thirukoshtiyur, Sivaganga and offered prayers for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of all, said a statement on social media.