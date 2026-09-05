Vice President CP Radhakrishnan unveils India's first cardiac valve registry

CHENNAI: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Saturday (September 5) launched the India Valve Registry, a collaborative initiative to generate India-specific clinical evidence on transcatheter valve interventions, at India Valves 2026, the 9th edition of the nation's premier national forum dedicated to transcatheter heart valve therapies and structural heart disease.
Addressing cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, researchers and medical experts from India and abroad, Radhakrishnan said the convergence of clinical expertise, scientific inquiry, innovation and collaboration marked an important step in the service of humanity.
He said every medical procedure, clinical decision and scientific advance ultimately concerned a patient seeking to live longer, healthier and with dignity.
Noting the advances in cardiovascular medicine, he said valvular and structural heart diseases remained an important and growing challenge.
He stressed that medical progress must be accompanied by a commitment to ensuring its benefits are inclusive and accessible, asserting that healthcare is a human right.
Describing the registry as an important initiative, Radhakrishnan said that the systematic, secure, and de-identified collection of data on patients undergoing valve interventions, their treatment, and outcomes could transform individual clinical experience into collective medical knowledge.
"Such registries will help create our country's own data for our own countrymen," he said, adding that India-specific evidence would help the medical community understand outcomes, identify gaps and improve patient care.
Referring to national registries established in several countries, he welcomed the collaborative effort in India.
Citing India's COVID-19 response, Radhakrishnan said the country had developed vaccines and supplied them to around 100 countries, demonstrating its medical and technological capabilities. "Our doctors, scientists and healthcare professionals have earned respect across the world," he said. The goal of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047 must also mean building a Swasth Bharat, he added.
Health Minister KG Arunraj and cardiologists G Sengottuvelu, Ashok Seth and Praveen Chandra were among those present.