Vice President CP Radhakrishnan unveils India's first cardiac valve registry

Addressing cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, researchers and medical experts from India and abroad, Radhakrishnan said the convergence of clinical expertise, scientific inquiry, innovation and collaboration marked an important step in the service of humanity.

He said every medical procedure, clinical decision and scientific advance ultimately concerned a patient seeking to live longer, healthier and with dignity.

Noting the advances in cardiovascular medicine, he said valvular and structural heart diseases remained an important and growing challenge.