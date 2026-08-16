Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan asks youth to shun drugs, find purpose; terms Coimbatore student killing painful

Addressing the 22nd convocation of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) at Kattankulathur here, Radhakrishnan said the recent killing of a student in Coimbatore over allegations of sharing information about the drug trade was deeply painful, adding that he felt as though he had lost a member of his own family.

The Coimbatore murder has triggered a political controversy, with the victim's family alleging that 19-year-old engineering student K Amudhan was killed after he raised concerns over drug abuse and alleged drug peddling on the campus. Police and the college management, however, have denied a drug-related motive and said the killing stemmed from personal enmity and a retaliatory clash. Several persons have been arrested and the investigation is continuing.

Radhakrishnan's warning came as he urged the graduates to make "Rashtra Pratham" (nation first) their guiding principle and to use their knowledge, innovation, and hard work for the country's progress, security, and prosperity.

"Do not merely prepare yourself for the future; prepare yourself to shape the future," he said, describing India's youth as the country's greatest strength.

The Vice-President also said India was poised to become the world's third-largest economy soon and emerge as a stronger economic power by 2047. He urged graduates to contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat by embracing innovation, entrepreneurship and research.

Highlighting the expansion of higher education since 2014, Radhakrishnan cited the establishment of 16 IIITs, eight Central Universities, eight IIMs, seven IITs, two IISERs, one NIT and 12 AIIMS. He said women's enrolment in higher education had risen 42.2 per cent, from 1.57 crore in 2014-15 to 2.24 crore in 2023-24.

He also recalled India's supply of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 100 countries, saying the assistance reflected the country's commitment to humanity and peace.

Calling upon the graduates to uphold constitutional values, respect diversity and strengthen national unity, Radhakrishnan urged them to carry forward the values of Gyaan (knowledge), Kartavya (duty), Karuna (compassion) and Seva (service).

He also conferred degrees and medals, presented an honorary degree to R Velusamy, an executive at Mahindra and Mahindra, and administered the "Say No to Drugs" pledge.

Governor-in-charge Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, SRMIST Chancellor TR Paarivendhar, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.