Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, CM Vijay, leaders pay tributes to Muthuramalinga Thevar

RAMANATHAPURAM: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, former Chief Ministers MK Stalin and Edappadi K Palaniswami and a host of leaders and public paid tributes to freedom fighter and spiritual leader Muthuramalinga Thevar at his memorial in Pasumpon near here on Friday, marking his 119th birth anniversary and 64th guru puja.
Later, speaking to reporters, the Vice President said Thevar was a staunch follower of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and played a vital role in the Tamil region’s national and spiritual awakening. Radhakrishnan said he is remembered for never compromising his principles for political gain, even though he could have become a Chief Minister. Later he made darshan at Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple and a power cut during the event led to controversy forcing Law Minister R Nirmalkumar issue a statement in damage-control measure.
Stalin and Palaniswami arrived in Madurai to offer floral tributes to Thevar’s statue at Goripalayam junction and later at the memorial.
Meanwhile, CM Vijay paid rich tributes to Thevar, highlighting his legacy as a freedom fighter who synthesised nationalism, spirituality, and social justice.
Thevar cherished patriotism and spirituality as his two eyes, the CM said, praising his powerful, courageous oratory skills that sparked the flame of freedom among the public.
In a post on ‘X’, Vijay stressed that Muthuramalinga Thevar transcended the boundaries of caste and religion, prioritising humanism as his very life breath, and called upon the people to continuously tread on this idealistic path. On the social-reform front, along with activist A Vaidyanatha Iyer, Thevar spearheaded the historic 1939 Meenakshi Goddess Temple Entry Movement in Madurai, helping secure the right of marginalised communities to enter the temple.
At the memorial, a 13.5 kg golden armour (Kavacham), gifted by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2014 for Thevar Jayanthi and guru puja, adorned the freedom fighter’s statue.