Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, CM Vijay, leaders pay tributes to Muthuramalinga Thevar

Later, speaking to reporters, the Vice President said Thevar was a staunch follower of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and played a vital role in the Tamil region’s national and spiritual awakening. Radhakrishnan said he is remembered for never compromising his principles for political gain, even though he could have become a Chief Minister. Later he made darshan at Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple and a power cut during the event led to controversy forcing Law Minister R Nirmalkumar issue a statement in damage-control measure.

Stalin and Palaniswami arrived in Madurai to offer floral tributes to Thevar’s statue at Goripalayam junction and later at the memorial.

Meanwhile, CM Vijay paid rich tributes to Thevar, highlighting his legacy as a freedom fighter who synthesised nationalism, spirituality, and social justice.