CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government Collegiate Teachers' Association has urged the State government to ensure equal representation for the central and the State government in the committees constituted to select Vice-Chancellors of State universities.
In a statement, the association expressed concern over an arrangement proposed by the Governor in a letter to the Chief Minister seeking his intervention on the constitution of Vice-Chancellor Search Committees.
Under the proposed four-member committee, the nominees would include one each from the Governor, the University Grants Commission (UGC), the Tamil Nadu government and the university Syndicate.
The association pointed out that the arrangement would give the Centre two representatives through the Governor and the UGC, while the State government would have only one representative, creating an imbalance in representation.
It noted that the composition of search committees varied across universities under their respective Acts.
As an alternative, the association proposed including a UGC nominee in all 21 universities, removing the Governor's nominee from the search committees of 15 universities, and including a State government nominee in the four universities where it is currently not represented.
It said the Governor's nominee was a member of the search committees in four universities, while both the Governor's and State government's nominees were represented in 11 universities.
The proposed arrangement would ensure that the Centre and the State each had one representative in the search committees while complying with UGC regulations, the association said.
It urged the government to ensure that the composition of Vice-Chancellor Search Committees reflected the principles of cooperative federalism and maintained a balanced relationship between the Centre and the State.