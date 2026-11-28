In a statement, the association expressed concern over an arrangement proposed by the Governor in a letter to the Chief Minister seeking his intervention on the constitution of Vice-Chancellor Search Committees.

Under the proposed four-member committee, the nominees would include one each from the Governor, the University Grants Commission (UGC), the Tamil Nadu government and the university Syndicate.

The association pointed out that the arrangement would give the Centre two representatives through the Governor and the UGC, while the State government would have only one representative, creating an imbalance in representation.