He said the government must decide whether it wants to function according to the law or the wishes of extremists, questioning, "Will it surrender before the dirty politics of appeasement?"

Jain said the VHP will continue its efforts to ensure that the ritual is held and warned that if the government fails to provide protection on Tuesday, the ceremonial lamp will be lit every day.

"We will do our work. If the government fails to provide protection today, the ceremonial lamp will not be lit just today but every day. Hindus are committed to this," he said.

Jain said Hindus regularly gather in large numbers at the site to light the ceremonial lamp during Karthigai Deepam.

He alleged that Muslims had attempted to occupy the site and governments had stopped the practice due to their policy of Muslim appeasement.