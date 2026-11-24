NEW DELHI: The VHP on Tuesday said the Tamil Nadu government faces a "litmus test" over the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at Deepathoon near Madurai, warning that it will be held every day if the government fails to provide protection.
The lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the site is scheduled for Tuesday.
Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) joint general secretary Surendra Jain said the lighting of the ceremonial lamp is a centuries-old tradition and the government is responsible for making proper arrangements for it.
"The lamp will certainly be lit; nobody will be able to stop it. But making the necessary arrangements is the government's responsibility," Jain told PTI.
He said the government must decide whether it wants to function according to the law or the wishes of extremists, questioning, "Will it surrender before the dirty politics of appeasement?"
Jain said the VHP will continue its efforts to ensure that the ritual is held and warned that if the government fails to provide protection on Tuesday, the ceremonial lamp will be lit every day.
"We will do our work. If the government fails to provide protection today, the ceremonial lamp will not be lit just today but every day. Hindus are committed to this," he said.
Jain said Hindus regularly gather in large numbers at the site to light the ceremonial lamp during Karthigai Deepam.
He alleged that Muslims had attempted to occupy the site and governments had stopped the practice due to their policy of Muslim appeasement.
"The matter then went to court. The high court said that this is the right of Hindus, that worship should take place here and that the ceremonial lamp should be lit. After that, they approached the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court also upheld the high court's decision," he said.
Jain said the commissioner of Tamil Nadu's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department had approached the Supreme Court seeking a review of its order, but the petition had not been listed.
"Today is the day for lighting the ceremonial lamp. Now, the Supreme Court's order prevails, and Hindus will go there today to light the lamp. Lakhs of Hindus are prepared for this," he said.
"This is now a litmus test for the Tamil Nadu government -- whether it can make proper arrangements for the lighting of the lamp while complying with the Supreme Court's order and protecting religious sentiments," he added.
The remarks come amid a dispute over the annual lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at Deepathoon, also known as Deepa Sthambha, a stone pillar on a hillock adjacent to an ancient Hindu temple near Madurai.
According to the VHP, lighting a lamp at the pillar once a year during Karthigai Deepam is an established practice.
A single judge of the Madras High Court earlier directed the state government to allow the annual lighting of the lamp. The state government's appeal against the order was dismissed by a division bench, which upheld the single judge's decision.
The commissioner of Tamil Nadu's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department subsequently approached the Supreme Court seeking a review of its order permitting the lighting of the lamp on November 24.
The VHP on Monday demanded the immediate withdrawal of the review petition, alleging that the state government was interfering with Hindu religious practices.