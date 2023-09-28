VHP leader Manian’s custody extended

CHENNAI: The judicial custody of senior VHP leader RBVS Manian, who was arrested for making allegedly derogatory comments against BR Ambedkar and many other political leaders, was extended till October 11 by the principal sessions court.

As his custody period came to an end on Wednesday, Manian was produced before principal judge S Alli. Manian tendered an unconditional apology and gave an assurance that he would not repeat the offence. He also cited health complications and sought permission to get medical treatment from a private hospital.

The judge directed Manian to file an application and extended his custody for another 14 days.

The T Nagar police booked a case against Manian for making comments against political leaders and rationalists, including BR Ambedkar, Periyar, and VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan MP under various sections of IPC and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

He was arrested from his residence in T Nagar on September 14 and produced before the principal sessions court, Chennai. The judge sent Manian to judicial custody till September 27.