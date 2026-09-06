VHP demands stringent anti-conversion law in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) general secretary Milind Parande on Saturday demanded a stringent anti-conversion law in Tamil Nadu and an end to government control of Hindu temples, while urging Hindu families to have two to three children, citing the state's declining birth rate.
Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, Parande said Tamil Nadu's birth rate had fallen to 1.3 and urged every Hindu family to have at least two to three children.
He alleged that Christian conversion activities had increased in Tamil Nadu and called for a law similar to those in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra.
Citing Article 25 of the Constitution, he said it protected the freedom to profess and propagate religion but did not permit forced conversions through inducement or threats.
Parande sought scrutiny of foreign funding for conversion activities and action under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act if violations were found.
He said the VHP had conducted 7,500 anti-drug awareness programmes nationwide in the past five to six months and would intensify such efforts in coastal Tamil Nadu.
Welcoming the ban on mobile phones in temples, he opposed the Rs 5 safekeeping charge, saying the facility should be free. He also demanded that temples be handed over to the Hindu community and their funds used only for Hindu religious purposes.
A membership drive from November 22 to December 6 would target one crore members across two lakh villages, he added.