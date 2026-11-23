NEW DELHI: The VHP on Monday demanded the immediate withdrawal of the Tamil Nadu government's review petition in the Supreme Court against the lighting of the annual Karthigai Deepam at a hillock near Madurai, alleging that the move amounted to interference in Hindu religious practices.
Deepathoon, also referred to as Deepa Kumb or Deepa Stambha, is a stone pillar on a hillock adjacent to an ancient Hindu temple near Madurai, where lighting a lamp once a year during Karthigai Deepam was an established practice, according to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).
The remarks came after the commissioner of Tamil Nadu's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department filed the review petition in the Supreme Court on Saturday. A day earlier, the apex court permitted arrangements for lighting the lamp on November 24 as a one-time measure.
In a video statement, VHP international president Alok Kumar expressed shock over the review petition and demanded the repeal of laws governing state control over Hindu temples and Devaswoms in Tamil Nadu.
Kumar said a single judge of the Madras High Court had delivered a detailed judgment directing the state government to allow the annual lighting of the Karthigai Deepam.
The state government, instead of complying with the order, faced contempt proceedings and filed an appeal, which was subsequently dismissed by a division bench, upholding the single judge's order, he said.
Kumar said the state government subsequently approached the Supreme Court through the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.
"It is strange, shocking and deeply painful that the Hindu Devaswom Board has now filed a review application -- not to enhance Hindu practices, but to prohibit them by seeking a review of the order permitting the lamp to be lit," he said.
Alleging hostility towards Hindu traditions, the VHP said the move demonstrates a "determined effort to interfere with religious practices".
"The people of Tamil Nadu had already punished the previous government for acting inimically against Hindu interests. While Hindus held hopes from the new government, this extreme step to obstruct even a single-day lighting of the lamp demonstrates a determined effort to interfere with Hindu traditions and insult Hindutva," Kumar said.
The VHP demanded the immediate repeal of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1959 (Tamil Nadu Act 22 of 1959), along with all rules and amendments framed under it.
The organisation said the Act governs the administration, management and state control of Hindu public religious institutions, temples, and incorporated and unincorporated Devaswoms across the state.
It also demanded the repeal of the Tamil Nadu Temple Entry Authorisation Act, 1947 (Tamil Nadu Act V of 1947), and associated state statutory regulations used to exercise executive control over temple affairs.
The VHP asserted that Hindu temples and Devasthanams must be freed from government control and restored to Hindu society so that religious traditions are protected rather than litigated against by state authorities.
Kumar appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu and Hindus across the world to stand together and speak out against the interference, warning that the state government would have to pay a "heavy price" for such acts.
Expressing confidence in the judiciary, the VHP hoped that the Supreme Court would dismiss the review application and ensure that a representative of the Hindu community is able to ascend to the Deepa Stambha and light the Karthigai Deepam on November 24, as permitted by its interim order.