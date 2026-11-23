Deepathoon, also referred to as Deepa Kumb or Deepa Stambha, is a stone pillar on a hillock adjacent to an ancient Hindu temple near Madurai, where lighting a lamp once a year during Karthigai Deepam was an established practice, according to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

The remarks came after the commissioner of Tamil Nadu's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department filed the review petition in the Supreme Court on Saturday. A day earlier, the apex court permitted arrangements for lighting the lamp on November 24 as a one-time measure.

In a video statement, VHP international president Alok Kumar expressed shock over the review petition and demanded the repeal of laws governing state control over Hindu temples and Devaswoms in Tamil Nadu.