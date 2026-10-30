Vettri Vendetta Politics in full swing for Tiruchy bypoll, says Stalin on Nehru raids

In a statement, Stalin alleged that the ruling party was turning corrupt politicians into trading horses. He also described the TVK as a Tamil Nadu branch washing machine that cleans corrupt politicians who join the ruling party.
Referring to raids at the premises of former Minister KN Nehru and former MLA Nanthakumar, Stalin alleged the searches were meant to create reel videos ahead of the Tiruchy East bypoll and deliver punch dialogues at campaign meetings.
He asserted that these raids would not scare even the nail on the DMK cadres' legs.
"Not only Tamil Nadu, but the entire country is mocking the TVK-led government over the deteriorating law and order situation, administrative failures and the severe impact of price rise. The government thinks it can silence the DMK and conceal these failures. But the party will continue to expose the government's shortcomings," Stalin said