Tamil Nadu

Vettri Vendetta Politics in full swing for Tiruchy bypoll, says Stalin on Nehru raids

Stalin alleged that the ruling party was turning corrupt politicians into trading horses. He also described the TVK as a Tamil Nadu branch washing machine that cleans corrupt politicians who join the ruling party.
MK Stalin
MK StalinPTI
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CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday accused the TVK-led government of pursuing vendetta politics against former DMK Ministers, citing fresh raids at former minister KN Nehru's residence, and dubbed it Vettri Vendetta Politics.

In a statement, Stalin alleged that the ruling party was turning corrupt politicians into trading horses. He also described the TVK as a Tamil Nadu branch washing machine that cleans corrupt politicians who join the ruling party.

Referring to raids at the premises of former Minister KN Nehru and former MLA Nanthakumar, Stalin alleged the searches were meant to create reel videos ahead of the Tiruchy East bypoll and deliver punch dialogues at campaign meetings.

MK Stalin
DVAC searches over 20 premises linked to former minister KN Nehru across Tamil Nadu; Stalin slams TVK-led govt

He asserted that these raids would not scare even the nail on the DMK cadres' legs.

"Not only Tamil Nadu, but the entire country is mocking the TVK-led government over the deteriorating law and order situation, administrative failures and the severe impact of price rise. The government thinks it can silence the DMK and conceal these failures. But the party will continue to expose the government's shortcomings," Stalin said

MK Stalin
KN Nehru
TVK government
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