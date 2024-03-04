Vets remove pressure-cooker weight from dog’s abdomen at Vellore hosp

VELLORE: In a first-of-its-kind operation, veterinary doctors attached to the multi-purpose veterinary hospital in Vellore performed a two-hour operation and removed a pressure cooker weight from the abdomen of a pet dog in Vellore recently.

The pet dog of Vinod Kumar of Kil Pallipattu village near Kannamangalam, 20 km from Vellore. The dog had stopped food intake for a couple of days and was hence brought to the Vellore Veterinary Hospital.

An x-ray revealed a metal object inside the animal’s stomach which the animal had swallowed. Animal husbandry department JD L Rajendran and hospital chief medical officer R Thirumoolan along with veterinary doctors D Dinesh Kumar and A Dinesh Babu performed a two-hour operation and recovered object which was a pressure cooker weight. The animal has later taken for convalescence, officials said.