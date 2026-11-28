CHENNAI: Hours after the Supreme Court directed the lighting of the traditional lamp at Deepathoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Lord Murugan, the presiding deity of the Tirupparankundram temple at the foot of the hill.
In a post on X, the prime minister said, "Vetrivel Muruganukku Arogara!" The same message was also written in Tamil and Hindi.
The PM's post came after the Supreme Court directed that the ceremonial lamp be lit at Deepathoon (stone pillar) atop Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai on November 28.