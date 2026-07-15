Vetri Vision in the works as Vijay’s TVK charts alternative to Dravidian governance models

CHENNAI: The forthcoming Budget session of the Assembly, the first under the newly formed TVK-led State government will also see the government unveiling its ambitious 'Vetri Tamizhagam – Vision Document', the policy path that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay promised as an alternative to what the two Dravidian majors have been implementing.
Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar has written to the Secretaries of all departments, directing them to prepare department-wise Vision Documents under Vetri Tamizhagam. Along with the Vision Document, the government is also planning to unroll a series of new policy initiatives and schemes during the forthcoming budget session, said sources.
According to sources at the Secretariat, every department has begun drafting its vision plan by reviewing the performance of existing schemes and proposing new initiatives for inclusion in the budget.
"The government intends to chart a governance model that is distinct from the policies pursued by the two major Dravidian parties that ruled the State in the past. As part of this exercise, every department has been asked to assess the effectiveness of ongoing schemes, recommend whether they should be strengthened, modified or discontinued, and formulate new programmes for inclusion in the Vision Document," said a senior official who is now involved in the exercise for his department.
All departments have also been instructed to submit detailed reports to the Chief Secretary on the implementation and outcomes of existing welfare schemes, along with recommendations for improving their effectiveness.
All departments have also been instructed to submit detailed reports to the Chief Secretary on the implementation and outcomes of existing welfare schemes, along with recommendations for improving their effectiveness
Understandably, this exercise has taken a toll on the routine but important administrative work in some key departments. Officials said preparing the vision document has significantly increased the workload of several departments, including the Revenue and Public Works departments, resulting in delays in regular tasks.
According to sources, services such as mutation and transfer of pattas and other revenue-related files are stuttering, as officials have been assigned to the Vision Document exercise. Officials at Ezhilagam, which houses several commissionerates, have reportedly informed members of the public that routine work is likely to gather pace only after the conclusion of the budget session due to the ongoing preparations.
However, as officials have been assigned to the Vision Document exercise, services such as mutation and transfer of pattas and other revenue-related files are stuttering, said sources