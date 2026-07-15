Vetri Vision in the works as Vijay’s TVK charts alternative to Dravidian governance models

Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar has written to the Secretaries of all departments, directing them to prepare department-wise Vision Documents under Vetri Tamizhagam. Along with the Vision Document, the government is also planning to unroll a series of new policy initiatives and schemes during the forthcoming budget session, said sources.



According to sources at the Secretariat, every department has begun drafting its vision plan by reviewing the performance of existing schemes and proposing new initiatives for inclusion in the budget.