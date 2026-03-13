Veterinary students stage statewide protest against proposed private colleges in Tamil Nadu

Holding placards reading “No to Privatisation” and “Plan Before Expansion”, students assembled in large numbers within college premises, including the historic Madras Veterinary College in Vepery here, demanding that the State government refrain from permitting private veterinary colleges.

The protesters argued that Tamil Nadu already has a well-established veterinary education framework under the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS), which has consistently produced trained veterinarians serving farmers and the livestock sector across the country.